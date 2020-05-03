ERA committed to restoring Ghadira Sarraflu following vandalism

The Environment and Resource Authority has sustained its commitment to restoring l-Ghadira ta’ Sarraflu in Kercem.

The freshwater pool, a rare occurrence in Maltese ecosystems, was vandalised on Saturday, after oil and fuel were dumped in it.

ERA said that once notified of the vandalism, officers were at the protected site to assess the damage.

The environment authority said that initial attempts to lay out absorbent pads normally used for the retrieval of similar substances were not successful.

“ERA is coordinating with CPD, the Police, EcoGozo and other entities, to be able to determine the nature of the substance and to remedy the impacts on l-Għadira,” ERA said.

The authority has also called on anyone who has any information about the incident to come forward.

In its statement, the authority said that the level of contamination could be high, which could lead to significant impact on a wide range of organisms within the pool.

“Such damage is not easy to reverse, and drastic measures might need to be taken so as to restore the water and sediment quality, allowing for the pool to sustain life in the long-term,” it said.

ERA also said that impact to the water and sediment “are certain”.

In a tweet, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said such actions were ‘unacceptable”.

“My Ministry will be doubling down on illegal dumping,” Farrugia said.