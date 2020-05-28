Former European Commissioner Karmenu Vella made university Pro-Chancellor

Former European Union Commissioner Karmenu Vella has been made University of Malta Pro-Chancellor for the next three years.

Vella has served as commissioner for the environment, fisheries and maritime affairs. He had also served as minister under a number of Labour governments.

Karmenu Vella was also a member of parliament between 1976 and 2014.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici praised Vella’s appointment, stating his experience on the international stage will help in improving and advancing the university’s reputation.

“Vella will bring with him years of invaluable experience following the leading roles and offices he occupied in Malta and at a European level,” Bonnici said.

Karmenu Vella is an architect by profession. He also furthered his studies with a masters in tourism management at the University of Sheffield.

The education minister also thanked out going pro-chancellor Michael Sciriha for his work in the past seven years.