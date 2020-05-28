menu

Former European Commissioner Karmenu Vella made university Pro-Chancellor

Former EU commissioner, Labour minister is Unversity of Malta Pro-Chancellor

karl_azzopardi
28 May 2020, 9:52am
by Karl Azzopardi
Karmenu Vella
Karmenu Vella

Former European Union Commissioner Karmenu Vella has been made University of Malta Pro-Chancellor for the next three years.

Vella has served as commissioner for the environment, fisheries and maritime affairs. He had also served as minister under a number of Labour governments.

Karmenu Vella was also a member of parliament between 1976 and 2014.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici praised Vella’s appointment, stating his experience on the international stage will help in improving and advancing the university’s reputation.

“Vella will bring with him years of invaluable experience following the leading roles and offices he occupied in Malta and at a European level,” Bonnici said.

Karmenu Vella is an architect by profession. He also furthered his studies with a masters in tourism management at the University of Sheffield.

The education minister also thanked out going pro-chancellor Michael Sciriha for his work in the past seven years.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Unemployment reaches 4% in April
National

Unemployment reaches 4% in April
Karl Azzopardi
Army rescues 75 migrants, fourth tourist boat chartered to host them outside Maltese waters
National

Army rescues 75 migrants, fourth tourist boat chartered to host them outside Maltese waters
Kurt Sansone
Four new cases of COVID-19, 10 new recoveries
National

Four new cases of COVID-19, 10 new recoveries
Karl Azzopardi
Former European Commissioner Karmenu Vella made university Pro-Chancellor
National

Former European Commissioner Karmenu Vella made university Pro-Chancellor
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.