Four new cases of COVID-19, 10 new recoveries

Malta registered four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The figure, published on the health ministry’s Facebook page, ‘Sahha’, showed that 1,137 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

10 new recoveries were also recorded.

Active cases now stand at 108, while 501 recoveries were registered.

65,471 swab tests were carried out since the start of the pandemic.

The number of reported cases stands at 616.