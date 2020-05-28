menu

Four new cases of COVID-19, 10 new recoveries

Health authorities say 1,137 swab tests carried out in the last 24 hours

karl_azzopardi
28 May 2020, 12:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Malta registered four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The figure, published on the health ministry’s Facebook page, ‘Sahha’, showed that 1,137 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

10 new recoveries were also recorded.

Active cases now stand at 108, while 501 recoveries were registered.

65,471 swab tests were carried out since the start of the pandemic.

The number of reported cases stands at 616.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
