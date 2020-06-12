Five new cases of COVID-19

Five new coronavirus cases were recorded on Friday.

1,121 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 79,909, since the pandemic started.

No new recoveries were registered, meaning the total number of active cases stands at 36.

The total number of cases are 645.

The update was published on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page ‘saħħa’.

The health ministry said that 19 patients are receiving care in hospitals around the country.

One person is receiving treatment at Mater Dei’s ITU ward.