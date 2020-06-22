No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

One more patient has recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 39. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 617 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 22•06•2020

In the past 24 hours, 464 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 88,694 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that 368 men and 254 women have recovered from the virus.