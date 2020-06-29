Police arrest 11 in detention centre riot

11 migrants have been detained by police at the Floriana lockup for their involvement in a riot which took place in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The police said in a statement they were informed of a riot that was taking place at the Hal Far detention centre during the night.

The protest did not remain a peaceful one they said, with Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) and Special Intervention Unit (SIU) officers called onsite.

The riots caused damages to the facilities within the detention centre, the police said.

Following preliminary investigations, police arrested 11 individuals.

Nobody was injured.

Police investigations remain ongoing.