AD calls for criminal investigation of Konrad Mizzi and Joseph Muscat over Vitals deal

Konrad Mizzi and Joseph Muscat should be criminally investigated over the Vitals deal after the National Audit Office’s damning report, Alternattiva Demokratika said.

AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the NAO report concluded in clear terms that there was collusion collusion between government and the private company that won the concession to run three State hospitals.

“It is clear that the concession was knowingly and purposely designed such that public assets were milked by Vitals to make huge gains, a classic case of public loss and private gain,” Cacopardo said.

READ ALSO: Damning report finds collusion between Vitals and government on hospitals deal

He also accused Mizzi, who at the time the Vitals deal was concluded was energy and health minister, of “shamelessly” entering politics “to pursue his own private interests”.

“It is also now more than obvious that Konrad Mizzi was afforded a free rein to collude with and favour private companies at the expense of the Maltese government and the state… Joseph Muscat and the Labour Party are guilty of gross negligence, because they failed to take timely action against Konrad Mizzi,” Cacopardo said.

He called for Mizzi and Muscat to “immediately” be subjected to a criminal investigation.