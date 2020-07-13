Malta airport invests €2.9 million in fire and rescue facilities

Two low-emission rescue and fire-fighting vehicle are expected to be added to the Malta International Airport's fire and rescue department by 2021, part of a €2.9 million investment aimed at strengthening its commitment to safety and security.

The two Rosenbauer Panther six-wheel-drive fire trucks are equipped with enhanced extinguishing power and inbuilt thermal imaging technology for low-visibility conditions, the airport said on Monday.

They also boast a high-reach extendable turret, which makes them ideal for a high-precision response to emergencies at height which will help the fire and rescue department work better and faster in challenging scenarios.

The airport has drawn up a training programme for its fire and rescue department to help familiarise rescue staff with the new trucks' functions.

The trucks, which were purchased from Austria, are used in major internatinal airports.