Central Bank of Malta reports one COVID-19 case

An employee of the Central Bank of Malta has tested positive for COVID-19 and fellow workers are being swabbed, the institution said on Wednesday.

The CBM said that its management was informed of the positive case at 6:46pm on Tuesday and took immediate action to trace the employees who may have come in contact with the individual.

“All employees working in the department concerned were instructed to telework until further notice. Other employees who had come into contact with the employee who had tested positive were also asked to telework. All these employees were asked to get tested for COVID-19,” the CBM said.

It said that an infection prevention control specialist was contracted to disinfect the relevant premises and the operation was completed by 9:45pm on 28 July.

“The bank reassures that all the necessary measures have been taken and will continue to be taken to ensure the well-being of all employees,” the statement read.

Malta has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week. There are currently 112 active cases, including 66 migrants in detention.