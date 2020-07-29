menu

Central Bank of Malta reports one COVID-19 case

The Central Bank of Malta says it instructed employees in one of its departments to work from home and get tested for coronavirus after an employee tested positive

kurt_sansone
29 July 2020, 5:45pm
by Kurt Sansone
The Central Bank of Malta has asked some of its employees to work from home after one employee tested positive for coronavirus
The Central Bank of Malta has asked some of its employees to work from home after one employee tested positive for coronavirus

An employee of the Central Bank of Malta has tested positive for COVID-19 and fellow workers are being swabbed, the institution said on Wednesday.

The CBM said that its management was informed of the positive case at 6:46pm on Tuesday and took immediate action to trace the employees who may have come in contact with the individual.

“All employees working in the department concerned were instructed to telework until further notice. Other employees who had come into contact with the employee who had tested positive were also asked to telework. All these employees were asked to get tested for COVID-19,” the CBM said.

It said that an infection prevention control specialist was contracted to disinfect the relevant premises and the operation was completed by 9:45pm on 28 July.

“The bank reassures that all the necessary measures have been taken and will continue to be taken to ensure the well-being of all employees,” the statement read.

Malta has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week. There are currently 112 active cases, including 66 migrants in detention.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Standards czar proposes revolving door rules for ministers, gifts register
National

Standards czar proposes revolving door rules for ministers, gifts register
Matthew Vella
Government and Opposition unanimously approve significant constitutional changes
National

Government and Opposition unanimously approve significant constitutional changes
Kurt Sansone
Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains stable
National

Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains stable
Massimo Costa
Central Bank of Malta reports one COVID-19 case
National

Central Bank of Malta reports one COVID-19 case
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.