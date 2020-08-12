menu

Malta removed from Belgium safe-list for travel

The Belgian authorities are recommending quarantine and testing for travellers returning from Malta amid recent COVID-19 spikes

maltatoday
12 August 2020, 6:02pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Belgium is encouraging travellers returning from Malta to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19
Belgium is encouraging travellers returning from Malta to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19

Passengers arriving in Belgium from Malta are encouraged to self-quarantine and undertake a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure against virus-spreading. 

The decision was taken by the Belgian government on Wednesday, hours after Malta was placed on the Netherland’s orange list.

The quarantine and testing for travellers entering Belgium are not yet mandatory but simply recommended by the health authorities. The recommendation applies to non-essential travel such as tourism.

This comes after the Dutch government put Malta on the country’s orange list which advised against non-essential travel on 12 August.

Several Italian regions also imposed restrictions on people travelling from Malta in the last few days.

Malta registered 49 positive cases on Wednesday from a record 2,200 swab tests, bringing the number of active cases to 486.

More in National
Labour unveils 10 policy forums to map out country’s future
National

Labour unveils 10 policy forums to map out country’s future
Kurt Sansone
Malta removed from Belgium safe-list for travel
National

Malta removed from Belgium safe-list for travel
MaltaToday Staff
Edward Scicluna was ‘spineless or complicit’ in face of government corruption, Opposition accuses Finance Minister
National

Edward Scicluna was ‘spineless or complicit’ in face of government corruption, Opposition accuses Finance Minister
Kurt Sansone
University students in the dark over alternative exam methods due to COVID-19
National

University students in the dark over alternative exam methods due to COVID-19
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.