55 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

55 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, five were family members of previously known cases, five were direct contact of known cases, two were work colleagues of positive cases, one formed part of the Paceville cluster, one was imported and four were contacts from gatherings.

43 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 680.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 977 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,194 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 175,470 tests having been carried out so far on the island.