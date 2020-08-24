menu

55 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

55 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight • 43 patients recovered

laura_calleja
24 August 2020, 12:37pm
by Laura Calleja

55 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, five were family members of previously known cases, five were direct contact of known cases, two were work colleagues of positive cases, one formed part of the Paceville cluster, one was imported and four were contacts from gatherings.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 24•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, August 24, 2020

43 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 680.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 977 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,194 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 175,470 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

More in National
Executive chairman to replace Tonio Portughese at PBS
National

Executive chairman to replace Tonio Portughese at PBS
Karl Azzopardi
Sliema double murder: Car used by hitmen found in Pieta multi-storey car park
National

Sliema double murder: Car used by hitmen found in Pieta multi-storey car park
Karl Azzopardi
Maltese man wanted in the US for sexually abusing minors arrested in St Paul’s Bay
National

Maltese man wanted in the US for sexually abusing minors arrested in St Paul’s Bay
MaltaToday Staff
Children’s Commissioner calls for schools to reopen
National

Children’s Commissioner calls for schools to reopen
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.