Gasan Group wants out of Electrogas deal: ‘Shocked at links with Caruana Galizia murder’

Gasan Group have issued a statement saying that they are exploring all avenues towards exiting their interest in the Electrogas project.

In a statement, the group said the decision comes in view of the controversy surrounding the project.

“We declare, publicly and unequivocally, that if there is substance to the allegations of corruption in relation to the project, we had absolutely nothing to do with it,” the statement read.

Gasan Group pointed out that they did not participate, support or know about allegations of corruption.

“If it did happen, we condemn it without reservation and trust that justice will be served,” they said.

The group also expressed their shock at the links being drawn between the project and the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Together with all right-minded people, we look forward to the successful prosecution and conviction of all those who were involved in this terrible act,” the statement read.

The group also called on ElectroGas to engage with the public on each and every allegation being made.

Gasan Group owns third of GEM Holdings, a joint venture between Maltese companies which own a third of Electrogas. The other shares are held by Azerbaijan state company Socar and German company Siemens.