23 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

23 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Active cases now stand at 462, after 78 recoveries were recorded.

2,211 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 253,983 since the pandemic began.

The total number of cases stands at 3,058 while total recoveries number 2,562

So far 34 people have died due to the virus.

The ministry said that today’s cases are still being investigated. However, from yesterdays cases seven were family members of previously known cases, two were direct contacts of other positive cases, one was from St Joseph care home, two were imported, one was in contact with a positive work colleague, one was from the Paceville cluster and three were related to social gatherings with other positive cases.