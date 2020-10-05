Bernard Grech’s wife recovers from COVID-19

Bernard Grech’s wife AnneMarie has recovered from COVID-19 and will be ending her quarantine period on Tuesday at midnight, the Nationalist Party said.

The newly-elected PN leader’s wife tested positive two weeks ago after a person who trains at the same gym she attends contracted the infection.

AnneMarie Grech went into isolation and for some time, her husband had to suspend his leadership campaign to go into preventive quarantine.

The PN said that AnneMarie tested negative for COVID-19 and on the instructions of public health officials she will be ending her 14-day quarantine period tomorrow at midnight.

“The PN leader’s family thanks well-wishers and medical professionals who showed immense professionality throughout this period,” the statement read.

Grech was elected leader of the PN last Saturday and is expected to take up his seat in parliament in the coming days. He will then be sworn in Opposition leader.