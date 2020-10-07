Government and opposition MPs criticize magistrate decision over nine-month case deferral

MPs from both government and opposition benches have criticized a magistrate’s decision to put off a case until June next year.

The issue was raised in parliament by PN MP Jason Azzopardi, where he mentioned a case which involved a fight between two individuals, where one was left injured.

Without mentioning magistrate in question, Azzopardi called on the Chief Justice to intervene on the situation.

Azzopardi said that his criticism was not directed towards the Justice Minister, but rather towards the three or four members in the judiciary.

“They are tarnishing the reputation of their colleagues,” Azzopardi said.

The issue was also raised by Azzopardi on his Facebook profile on Tuesday.

As he did in his Facebook post, Azzopardi extended the olive branch, calling on collaboration between government, opposition and stakeholders so the necessary reforms are enacted.

“This was not a case of murder but something less serious, but court proceedings are still taking an eternity. Do not insult those awaiting justice” Azzopardi said.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis agreed with Azzopardi, stating that the nine-month deferral was unacceptable.

Zammit Lewis remarked that such delays leave lasting effects on people’s lives.

Pledging to consult with Azzopardi on the matter, Zammit Lewis welcomed the PN MP’s offer, insisting a solution must be sought.