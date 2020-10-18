PN MP Frederick Azzopardi dies

Nationalist Party MP Fredrick Azzopardi died on Saturday evening.

Azzopardi was last elected in 2017, having contested the general election since 1998.

The former PN MP was born on 15 September 1949, and was from Rabat, Gozo.

He also worked in public service between 1969 and 1998. He was elected Victoria deputy mayor in 1997.

Azzopardi has also served as deputy whip and parliamentary secretary within the Gozo ministry.

In a statement offering condolences to the family, the PN said he will be remembered as a great gentleman.

"He was a politician who also kept the good of the Gozitan community at the heart of his work,” the statement read.

Among others, PN leader Bernard Grech, former PN leader Adrian Delia and MEP David Casa offered their condolences.