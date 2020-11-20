All Birżebbuġa households eligible for new double-glazing scheme

Birżebbuġa residents will be able to apply for financial support to replace apertures with double-glazed windows to mitigate noise pollution from the Freeport.

The scheme, which has a budget of €500,000, will finance up to 90% of the expenditure by households to install double-glazing.

The scheme will be operated by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) and is expected to benefit some 250 families.

Tourism and Consumer Protection Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the scheme was a budget pledge to address the noise created by Freeport operations.

She said a second project that will be implemented over time will be shore-to-ship energy so that berthed vessels will be able to power up without the need to leave their engines on.

This will help cut down air pollution in the area.

Farrugia Portelli said studies on the shore-to-ship project were concluded in the past weeks and given government approval. “The ministry will now proceed to apply for European funds. It is estimated that through this project, emissions will drop by around 40% from present levels. The first phase of this project is expected to cost around €5 million,” she said.

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia said the double-glazing scheme was a measure of “social responsibility towards Birżebbuġa residents”.

Applications open on Monday 7 December 2020 and close on 31 December 2021, unless funds are exhausted prior to the closing date.