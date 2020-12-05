103 new cases as COVID-19 infections fall below 2000

The amount of active COVID-19 cases in Malta has fallen below 2,000 for the first time in almost four weeks, according to the latest figures.

103 new virus cases were recorded on Saturday but 169, recovered. This meant that there were 1,985 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta as of 12.30pm on Saturday.

The 103 new cases announced on Saturday were detected from 3,010 swab tests.

18 of today’s cases were family members of previously known cases. 6 cases were caused by contact with positive work colleagues, 4 were from direct contact with other positive cases and 2 were from social gatherings.