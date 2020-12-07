Sliema-Three Cities seamless sea and land route unveiled

Commuters can travel between Sliema and the Cottonera in just 40 minutes using a ferry service that provides a seamless combination of sea and land transport.

The new service, provided by Marsamxetto Steam Ferry Services Limited in conjunction with Transport Malta and Malta Public Transport, is a first for inter-island transport in Malta.

Commuters will cross over by sea to Valletta where a bus will be waiting to take them across the capital to meet the boat on the other side for the ferry trip to their final destination. Tickets for a return journey cost €5.

Marsamxetto Steam Ferry Services CEO Edward Zammit Tabona said: “We are putting into practice our vision to offer commuters a quick, cost-effective and efficient transportation option that will save them time and reduce congestion on Malta’s roads.”

Marsamxetto has been constantly upgrading its ferry service, introducing a new timetable last year comprising additional trips and engaging with users to provide more convenient departure times, he added.

The company will be investing in new fully electric buses to provide the service, but to offer passengers an immediate solution, arrangements have been made with Malta Public Transport to use one of their current buses.