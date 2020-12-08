COVID-19: Two more deaths announced, 40 new cases registered today

Malta has registered 40 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 144 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,901.

Two more people have died with the virus, bringing the death toll up to 157.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 18 cases were family members of previously known cases, 17 cases were contacts of positive work colleagues and 11 were direct contacts with other positive cases.

1,776 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 450,362 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 10,699 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

Two deaths announced on Tuesday

The first case was a 77-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 4 December and died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second case was an 89-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 7 December and died on Tuesday morning at Mater Dei Hospital.