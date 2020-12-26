COVID-19: Three patients die, 129 new cases

Malta registered its highest rise in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, with 129 new cases detected.

Three virus patients died overnight and three virus patients recovered.

The 129 new cases – the highest number of daily cases announced since December 7 – were detected from just 2,071 swab tests.

Malta has now administered more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic in March.

According to the data, there were 1,485 active virus cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Saturday.

Of the 50 cases announced on Christmas Day, 15 are family members of known cases; four are work colleagues of known cases; two were in direct contact with known cases; and three were at social gatherings with known cases. No information was provided about the remaining cases announced on Friday.