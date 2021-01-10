COVID: 184 new cases, 82 recoveries and one death registered on Sunday
184 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, the health ministry has announced.
Active cases now stand a 2,322, after one death was recorded. The death was of a 91-year-old who tested positive on 28 December, and died on Saturday evening.
The total number of deaths stands at 233.
82 new recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,841.
Total cases stand at 14,396.
3,298 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs since the pandemic began to 543,558
Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 49 were family members of previously known cases, 20 were contacts of positive work colleagues, 18 were direct contacts with other positive cases, and 15 were from social gatherings.
