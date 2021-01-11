Eight prisoners broke parole since 2017

Eight prisoners have failed to adhere to their parole conditions since 2017.

The figures were released by National Security Minister Byron Camilleri in a parliamentary question to nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

Since 2017, 71 prisoners were granted parole.

2020 saw the lowest number of prisoners being granted parole when compared to the last four years.

In 2019, from 79 applicants, 20 were granted parole, while in 2018, 18 inmates were given parole.

From 73 inmates who applied for parole in 2017, 18 prisoners were granted their request.