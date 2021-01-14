menu

Nine-month extension of bank loan moratorium announced

Individuals, businesses and households who are able to show they have been negatively affected by the pandemic can make use of the scheme 

karl_azzopardi
14 January 2021, 7:05pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A moratorium on bank loan repayments by borrowers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended by a further nine months. 

In a legal notice published on Thursday, borrowers looking to make use of the scheme have until 31 March to apply for the extension. 

The scheme applies to credit facilities sanctioned before 1 March 2020. Individuals, businesses and households who are able to show they have been negatively affected by the pandemic can apply for the scheme. 

Applicants who are applying for a moratorium on a loan which was never subject to a moratorium, are entitled to a moratorium of up to nine months. 

READ ALSO: Slight decline on COVID-19 loan moratoria

On the other hand, borrowers who have benefitted, or are benefitting, from a moratorium shorter than nine months can apply for an extension so that the duration of their existing moratorium would be extended to cover a moratoria period of no more than nine months in total.

Loans already benefitting from a moratorium period of more than nine months will not be eligible for a further extension.

During the previous period, creditors could not penalise borrowers for not repaying on time by imposing extra administrative fees. 

Creditors will have the right to refuse a moratorium unless undeniable evidence that the borrower has COVID-19 related difficulties. 

Customers will also have the chance to choose between paying just the interest of their loan, or foregoing all payments. 

READ ALSO: Fewer household loans subject to moratorium but hotels, restaurants remain worst hit

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Nine-month extension of bank loan moratorium announced
National

Nine-month extension of bank loan moratorium announced
Karl Azzopardi
Medical specialist associations call on government to introduce more restrictive measures
National

Medical specialist associations call on government to introduce more restrictive measures
Karl Azzopardi
COVID vaccine rollout reaches 300 elderly residents in care homes so far
National

COVID vaccine rollout reaches 300 elderly residents in care homes so far
Kurt Sansone
Consumers’ Association hits out at HSBC €5 fee for banking services
National

Consumers’ Association hits out at HSBC €5 fee for banking services
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.