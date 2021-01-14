Nine-month extension of bank loan moratorium announced

A moratorium on bank loan repayments by borrowers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended by a further nine months.

In a legal notice published on Thursday, borrowers looking to make use of the scheme have until 31 March to apply for the extension.

The scheme applies to credit facilities sanctioned before 1 March 2020. Individuals, businesses and households who are able to show they have been negatively affected by the pandemic can apply for the scheme.

Applicants who are applying for a moratorium on a loan which was never subject to a moratorium, are entitled to a moratorium of up to nine months.

On the other hand, borrowers who have benefitted, or are benefitting, from a moratorium shorter than nine months can apply for an extension so that the duration of their existing moratorium would be extended to cover a moratoria period of no more than nine months in total.

Loans already benefitting from a moratorium period of more than nine months will not be eligible for a further extension.

During the previous period, creditors could not penalise borrowers for not repaying on time by imposing extra administrative fees.

Creditors will have the right to refuse a moratorium unless undeniable evidence that the borrower has COVID-19 related difficulties.

Customers will also have the chance to choose between paying just the interest of their loan, or foregoing all payments.

