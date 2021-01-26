Paul Pogba wants to swim in Malta… as long as there are no sharks

Manchester United players have had their say on the locations they would visit in Malta should they come holidaying once the pandemic passes.

Midfielder and French international Paul Pogba, centre back and Swedish International Victor Lindelöf and full back Brandon Williams were presented with photos of a number of iconic locations in Malta.

They were tasked with creating the perfect postcard for Malta.

In September 2019, the Malta Tourism Authority signed an agreement with Manchester United, making it the club’s official destination partner.

All three players said they would head to the beach should they come holidaying to Malta.

“It’s beautiful, there aren’t a lot of people and I can go there with my family,” Pogba said when shown a photo of St Peter’s Pool in Delimara.

Lindelöf said a trip to Comino would be a “perfect” place to spend the first day of a holiday in Malta.

Shown pictures of diving sites around Malta, Pogba said he would definitely have a dip in local waters, “as long as they don’t have sharks.”

The young full back also said he would take a trip to the capital and take fellow teammate Juan Mata with him to Valletta.