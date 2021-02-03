BOV's legal office temporarily closed, after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Bank of Valletta’s legal office has been temporarily closed after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said that its legal office situated in Misraħ San Ġorg, Valletta would reopen once it was deemed safe to do so for both staff and customers.

“The Health Authority will contact those individuals who might have been exposed to the contagion as part of their contact tracing protocol,” BOV said.

BOV said it would continue to take all the necessary measure in the best interest and safety of its customers and staff, while also reminding its customers visiting the Bank’s premises to follow the necessary precautions such as safe social distancing, proper wearing of masks and sanitising.