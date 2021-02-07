[WATCH] Let us not repeat the mistakes of the festive season, Abela warns on carnival weekend

The Prime Minister Robert Abela has called on people to abide by COVID-19 mitigation measures ahead of carnival weekend.

Abela was speaking during a Labour Party political activity.

The PM called on people to not repeat the mistakes of the festive season, which saw a spike in COVID-19 cases in the weeks that followed.

“I appeal for responsibility. Yes, there is and will be enforcement of measures, but people must be responsible and do their part,” he said.

The PM extended his full confidence in health authorities, highlighting statistics which showed Malta being the most efficient country in terms of vaccine roll out per capita.

As announced by the Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne on Sunday morning, the arrival of the AstraZenica vaccine will fast track government’s roll out by two weeks, according to Abela.

He said armed forces personnel will see an increase in vaccine roll out, while vulnerable people will start receiving letters of their appointments in the coming weeks.

Abela called out the Opposition Leader Bernard Grech for politicising the pandemic.

“We have an opposition leader who is criticising the vaccine roll out without knowing the statistics. I wish we had an opposition which properly sets out its vision, and provides good solutions, but all we receive is negative criticism,” he said.

The PM said that should the government, opposition and civil society unite for a common goal, the country would be able to return to economic normality musch faster.

Government committed to strengthening country’s Institutions

The PM said the government is set on continuing to raise standards in good governance and rule of law.

He announced that eight new members of the judiciary will be added to the bench, with four new judges and four new magistrates. Abela said the investment will cost around €2 million.

The new members will be elected through the Committee on the Appointments of the Judiciary. The committee would be recommending names to the President of the Republic George Vella.

The new mechanism, Abela said, shows government’s commitment towards improving the country’s insitutions.

Abela concluded by stating that the country still has big challenges to face – the economy’s ressurgance, the MoneyVal test and the protection of jobs.

He hailed the resilient business community for retaining jobs which together with government measures are supporting families during this difficult time.

“We will continue to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods,” Abela said.

Gozo to become a zero-carbon island

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said his ministry will be working with Miriam Dalli’s energy ministry towards making Gozo a carbon-neutral island.

‘We are looking at Gozo to be a pioneer as an island which runs on zero carbon towards our new economy,” he said.

The strategic plan will be laid out in the coming months.

Farrugia said government will continue to strive towards creating more green jobs, while working on making sure government’s fleet of vehicles are all electric.

On development, Farrugia said government will not let :a small pond” of contractors ruin the reputation of others or the industry itself.

“But also, I will not listen to a small group of people to use development to obstruct the work of such an important industry in the country,” he said.