Judges take rare public stand: we need urgent reforms, more judges and trained staff

Malta’s body of judges and magistrates have called for a higher level of investment in human resources and training funds, in a reaction to a call for the recruitment of four new judges and four new magistrates.

The Association for Judges and Magistrates complained it was facing too big a volume of work, and that EU data had shown Malta has half the number of judges required per 100,000 of its population when compared to the rest of the bloc.

Malta selects its judiciary through expressions of interest from lawyers and magistrates, filed to a judicial appointments committee that forwards its recommendations to the minister for justice.

In a statement, the judges said citizens demanded timely justice just as in the way it received other public services, which likewise benefit from generous public investment. “It’s time that the government recognises the courts’ financial requirements… it is useless increasing the number of judges in the courts if they do not have the people or tools to operate efficiently.”

“This problem has simply never been resolved by any government… contrary to what was recently stated, the majority of judges work every day, all throughout the week, whenever required and even at weekends,” Judge Francesco Despaquale said, in a reference to an interview on MaltaToday’s online-only Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi. “The courtrooms are used all day of the week and whenever required.”

Depasquale also said a large part of the judiciary’s work is not carried out in courtrooms, but inside the judiciary’s homes, where hours are spent writing and researching decisions. “This ‘invisible’ work goes unappreciated.”

The association is saying that each member of the judiciary must have a sizeable complement of personnel to handle shortcomings inside the court registry, and to assist the new members of the Bench. “Without personnel we cannot work efficiently or effectively. A long-term plan is needed for the investment in and attraction of trained and competent individuals who assist the judiciary.”

The association also said that shortcomings in Malta’s criminal justice system are creating more delays for the courts. “The judiciary can never be efficient without radical legal changes on various procedures: the government must address these deficiencies. We understand the effort to modernise the courtroom with video-conferencing technology… but we need long-term planning.”