[WATCH] As COVID-19 cases spike, Prime Minister says he will follow health authorities' advice

Any decisions on new measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will depend on the advice given by the health authorities, the Prime Minister said on Monday.

Robert Abela was asked whether government is discussing the possibility of a curfew or soft lockdown in light of a worsening COVID-19 situation.

“I will continue to listen to the advice given to me by public health officials,” Abela said.

However, he compared the country’s situation with that of other member states, insisting Malta was in a much better state.

“One has to take into consideration the context in which other countries find themselves in. I am satisfied that in Malta we managed to control the pandemic,” Abela said.

He expressed his satisfaction at the country’s vaccination rollout, stating Malta’s rate is much better than that of other countries.

Earlier, Owen Bonnici urged people to obey advice given by the health authorities after new COVID-19 infections spiked over the past week.

The Post-COVID Strategy Minister said it was everybody’s duty “to pull the same rope” and adhere to health guidelines.

Bonnici insisted the government is doing all it can to safeguard people’s health, the economy and jobs.

“Everyone, irrespective of how big or small, has to pull the same rope and obey the health authorities,” Bonnici said.

He added that the post-COVID strategy in June will lay out the parameters for a better country.

Malta has experienced a spike in new cases, with two records in one week. On Sunday, 263 new cases were registered, an all-time high.

Since the start of the pandemic Malta has seen 22,482 cases of coronavirus, including 315 deaths.

