menu

COVID-19: 65 new cases as Malta reaches 400 death mark

COVID-19 update for 7 April | 65 new cases • 47 recoveries • 545 active cases • 2,210 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Monday 223,020 

karl_azzopardi
7 April 2021, 12:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Malta has registered 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry has announced.  

47 recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of active cases to 545.  

29,408 total cases have been registered since the start of the pandemic in March last year. 

2,210 swab tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, of which 2.9% were positive cases.  

A 78-year-old female died at Mater Dei Hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 400.  

Until yesterday 223,020 vaccine doses were administered, of which 61,111 were second doses.  

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister Robert Abela unveiled plans to lift COVID-19 measures later this month.  

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.