COVID-19: 66 new cases, no deaths registered

Malta's active cases have rise slightly as 66 new cases were registered overnight, health authorities confirmed.

In its daily COVID-19 update, the health ministry showed that 66 new cases were registered on Sunday, while 44 patients recovered.

As a result, active cases have risen to 558, up from the 536 registered on Saturday.

From the start of the pandemic, Malta has seen 29,614 total cases of COVID-19, of which 28,654 have since recovered.

With no new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the death toll remains 402.

Until Saturday, 240,984 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, of which 69,306 were second doses.

A total of 832,727 swab tests have been performed since the start of the outbreak locally, with 1,987 swab tests performed on Saturday.