menu

COVID-19: 66 new cases, no deaths registered

COVID-19 update for 11 April | 66 new cases • 44 recoveries • 558 active cases • 1,987 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Friday 240,984

nicole_meilak
11 April 2021, 12:35pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta's active cases have rise slightly as 66 new cases were registered overnight, health authorities confirmed. 

In its daily COVID-19 update, the health ministry showed that 66 new cases were registered on Sunday, while 44 patients recovered.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•04•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, April 11, 2021

As a result, active cases have risen to 558, up from the 536 registered on Saturday.

From the start of the pandemic, Malta has seen 29,614 total cases of COVID-19, of which 28,654 have since recovered. 

With no new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the death toll remains 402. 

Until Saturday, 240,984 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, of which 69,306 were second doses. 

A total of 832,727 swab tests have been performed since the start of the outbreak locally, with 1,987 swab tests performed on Saturday.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.