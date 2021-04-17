Renewable energy schemes for homes launched

Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli has launched new schemes aimed at encouraging more families to invest in renewable energy and to reduce their energy bills.

The three schemes launched today will allow consumers to switch from the conventional geyser to more efficient water heaters, thus saving a considerable amount of electricity and allowing households to heat water in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way.

The schemes focus on two technologies: solar water heaters and air-to-water heat pumps to cater for those households who do not have roof access. The installation of these systems can also be carried out by those who have already invested in a PV panel system.

The first solar water heater scheme, the Thermal Basic Scheme, gives a €700 grant for a system with a 5-year warranty. The second solar water heater scheme, the Thermal Premium Scheme is intended for stainless steel systems exceeding the 100-litre capacity, whereby a maximum of €1,400 will be given as a grant, covering 75% of the total investment. Under the premium scheme, an additional €500 grant will be given to cover a 10-year warranty.

These solar water heater technologies save an average of around 1,800 electrical units annually per household.

The air-to-water heat pump technology is intended as an alternative to those who do not have access to the roof but want to install clean energy technology in their household. This grant, the Heat Pump Starter, will give a maximum grant of €1,000, which covers 50% of the investment.

Minister Miriam Dalli explained how these schemes will continue to assist families in investing in clean energy, allowing them to save money and to contribute to the country’s continuous efforts to reach the targets in this sector. In fact, these schemes help to address three sustainable development goals, as outlined by the United Nations.

“We are committed to continue working on the best measures for cleaner and cheaper energy whilst assisting sustainable economic growth,” said Dalli. “We’ll continue to keep families at the heart of our policies and work hand-in-hand with all relevant stakeholders.”

Applications will be accepted at the Regulator for Energy and Water Services – REWS online as from Monday 26th April. Further information regarding the technologies and the application process can be found on www.rews.org.mt or through the freephone 8000 2400.