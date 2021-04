COVID-19: 39 new cases, no deaths registered on Sunday

Malta registered 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 595, after 52 recoveries were registered.

Malta has now registered 29,966 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

1,985 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 846,001.

No new deaths were registered.

Till yesterday 274,641 vaccine doses were administered, of which 84,152 were second doses.