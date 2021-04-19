Life jacket recalled over empty cylinders

The Tribord life jacket has been recalled by the manufacturer since some cylinders within it may be empty, making it impossible for the vest to inflate.

The product recall affects the LJ150 New, model with number 8491769 and barcode 3608459556665, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority said.

“The product does not comply with the requirements of the Personal Protective Equipment Directive,” the authority said.

It added that consumers who had bought this product should refrain from using it and return it to the retailer from where they bought it.

The authority said retailers are obliged to redress consumers returning these products.

For any queries or further information, one may contact the MCCAA on [email protected]