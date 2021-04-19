Over 1,130 fines issued for COVID-19 breaches

Enforcement authorities issued 1,137 fines to people found breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

Facebook page Covid-19 Malta announced that 663 people were fined for not wearing a mask.

330 people were found to be congregating in groups larger than two.

125 fines were also issued to people who broke household regulation, while 16 people broke quarantine rules.

Three establishments were also fined for breaking COVID-19 regulation.