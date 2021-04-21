March unemployment down from previous month

Unemployment in Malta has seen a monthly decrease from February to March, but has still registered a year-on-year increase from last year.

In March 2021, unemployment stood at 2,387, down by 198 from February 20201.

The age group with the highest unemployment was the 45 and over cohort, at 1,112, while the under 20s only had 145 unemployed persons.

From the 2,387 unemployed people in Malta, 1,573 were males and only 814 were females.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 21 when compared to the previous year.

There are still more unemployed people than March 2020, when unemployment stood at 2,125.

Despite higher unemployment than March of last year, registered unemployment is below the 2020 average, which stood at 2,880.

Average unemployment in 2019 stood at 1,542.