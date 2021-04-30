Customs dogs intercept drugs arriving by mail

Customs Department dogs Ted and Stan helped officials to intercept packages arriving by mail found to be containing narcotic substances.

Sniffer dog Ted reacted positively to two packages arriving from the Netherlands, while Stan did the same to two packages arriving from Italy and the UK.

The dogs were sniffing out inbound packages at Malta Post.

Upon further examination, the packages were found to be containing a white powder, tablets and grass.

All packages have been referred to the police’s Anti Drug Squad for further investigation.

The importation of illicit substances by mail has become a more frequent occurrence, with customs calling in police officials last March after 10 packages arriving from the UK were found to be containing drugs and seeds.

The imported packages amounted to around one kilo of drugs.