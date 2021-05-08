New COVID-19 cases down to 6, 372,620 vaccines administered

Six new cases of COVID-19 were detected yesterday, according to the latest official figures released by the Health ministry.

Eleven people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

The figure of individual vaccine doses administered stood at 372,620 yesterday, with 118,209 people being fully vaccinated.

No deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 882,019 swab tests have been carried out to date, with 2022 of them being carried out yesterday.

Malta has seen 30,438 cases of COVID-19, of which 29,774 have made a recovery. 247 cases are currently active.