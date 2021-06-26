COVID-19: Active cases at 30 with three new infections

Three new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday by the health ministry. Two patients recovered overnight while the virus death toll remained unchanged at 420.

Active virus cases in the country stood at 30 as of Saturday.

A total of 2,360 swab tests were administered during the previous 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

Healthcare workers administered 3,760 vaccine doses on Friday, with more than 307,500 people now fully vaccinated.

Health minister Chris Fearne took tweeted the milestone earlier on Saturda, showing over 70% of Maltese aduts are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That figure rises to 81% when calculating the percentage of adults who have received at least one vaccine dose.

In total, over 650,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Vaccination has now been extended to children aged 12 to 15, with vaccine invitation letters being sent out in the post.

As of 1 July, Malta will also be recognising UK-issued vaccine passes for travellers arriving in the country.