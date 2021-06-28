Repubblika calls for interim technocrat government to get Malta off FATF greylist

Civil society group Repubblika have called for an interim technocrat government which would be tasked with implementing the necessary reforms to get Malta off the FATF greylist.

The interim government would have a mandate up until June 2022, and would require MPs from both sides of the House to give up their seats.

Addressing a press conference outside Castille on Monday, the NGO said the “national solidarity government” would carry out the necessary reforms for Malta to exit the greylist.

The NGO’s reaction comes days after FATF greylisted Malta and warned the country not to downplay the seriousness of tackling financial crime.

“The new government would be tasked with rebuilding and strengthening the country’s checks and balances, while adopting policies which strengthen accountability and rule of law,” Repubblika President Robert Aquilina said.

The proposed government would also have the mandate to ensure that the police corps gets the needed resources to prosecute “and bring to justice” people in politics who enjoy “full impunity”, the NGO said.

The introduction of a new government would also see the resignation and substitution of the board of directors at the Central Bank, Malta Financial Services Authority and Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

“A national solidarity government would also need to pave the way for the 2022 elections to be held through a truly democratic mechanism... among others, it is important that the media is no longer under the grip of political parties, and instead of a state broadcaster, we have a public service broadcaster,” Aquilina said.

READ ALSO: Grech tells Prime Minister to denounce Joseph Muscat: ‘Greylisting is his legacy’