SDM's Beppe Galea becomes first Maltese Chairman of the European Democrat Students

Gozo's Beppe Galea has been elected chairman of the European Democratic Students (EDS), where he will lead Europe's largest youth political organisation.

Having won with 98% of the vote, Galea will be the first Maltese person to occupy the position.

He will lead the EDS for a one-year term alongside Ivan Botoucharav, who will serve as the group's secretary-general.

Over the past two years, Galea served as secretary-general in Studenti Demokristjani Maltin (SDM), having played an active role in the organisation for five years prior.

Following the results, Galea took to Facebook to celebrate the outcome.

"Humbled by this result - let's continue to represent students and youth in the best way possible," he wrote.

The EDS serves as the youth wing of the European People's Party, or EPP, a European transnational grouping of conservative and christian-democratic parties, of which the Nationalist Party forms a part of.

It is the largest youth political organisation in Europen, representing over a million students and youth across 40 member organisations in 35 countries.