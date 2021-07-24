Anti-vaxxers convene in Valletta in protest at COVID-19 restrictions

An anti-COVID vaccine protest went ahead in Valletta on Saturday morning despite objections and a lack of permission from the police.

Originally organised by Human Health Alliance, Saturday’s protest saw some 250 people talking to Republic Street with placards shouting “No vaccine, no vaccine”.

When contacted, Human Health Alliance informed MaltaToday that they had “duly notified” the police about their intention to hold a Valletta demonstration on Saturday morning, but the police had objected.

The Alliance claimed that “constitutionally-speaking” there was no need for them to obtain a permit and that the organisers of a demonstration merely need to inform the police of their intentions.

The Alliance said it was untrue that the Police Commissioner had issued a prohibition against the demonstration.

People turned up to demonstrate on their own steam nevertheless in what was billed as a ‘freedom rally’, with the protestors wre heard chanting “no vaccine” and “libertà, libertà”.

The group later headed outside the Office of the Prime Minister on Castille Place and outside the House of Representatives.

“The vaccines are only covered by a conditional marketing authorisation,” the lawyer and Gaia Foundation spokesperson Rudolph Ragonesi, a convener of a previous demonstration, told MaltaToday.

“Those conditions are that the human trials must continue for two more years from the issue of the authorisation, that it can be used only for emergencies, which also means that only if there are no other treatments – many doctors have gone public saying they have successfully used other treatments.

“There is no emergency use needed for children because they have next-to-zero risk. So it is actually illegal to use the conditional marketing authorisation of these experimental vaccines on children, who must be the most protected in society. Never in the history of vaccines have children been subjected to an experimental vaccine before.”