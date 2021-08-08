COVID-19: Two deaths recorded on Sunday

59 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, the health ministry Facebook page Sahha has announced.

Active cases stand at 945, after 170 new recoveries were registered.

3,526 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,117,196.

Two deaths – a 77-year-old male and a 63-year-old female – were registered. Total deaths stand at 426.

The average age of yesterday’s cases was 43.

A total of 32 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised, four of whom are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 774,250 vaccine doses were administered, of which 404,419 were a first dose. 395,537 people are fully vaccinated.