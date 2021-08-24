Teenager grievously injured after being run over in St Julian’s

An 18-year-old Colombian woman sustained grievous injuries after she was run over by a car in St Julian’s.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 12:45pm, the police said in a statement.

She was run over by a Citroen van driven by a 41-year-old man from Fgura.

A medical team and Civil Protection officers had to extract the teenager from beneath the vehicle. She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.