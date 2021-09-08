ADPD approves first group of candidates to contest upcoming general election

The ADPD has approved a first round of 10 candidates for the upcoming general election.

The candidates include veterans Carmel Cacopardo, who will be contesting the fourth and eleventh electoral district, and Ralph Cassar, who will be contesting the seventh and eleventh district.

Former democratic party leader Anthony Buttigieg will be contesting the first and tenth district, while pro-choice and LGBTIQA activist Mina Tolu will be contesting the ninth and tenth electoral district.

Satirist and teacher Sandra Gauci, who has made a name for herself on her online satirical programme #absnews will be contesting the sixth and twelfth electoral districts.

The full list of candidates is as follows: Melissa Bagley, Anthony Buttigieg, Carmel Cacopardo, Ralph Cassar, Brian Decelis, Sandra Gauci, Mario Mallia, Samwel Muscat, Mina Tolu and Mark Zerafa.