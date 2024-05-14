Patients’ screening results erroneously revealed in printing malfunction
Clients receive screening test results in addition to data pertaining to other clients printed on the other side of their result letter due to printing malfunction
A number of clients received their National Screening Centre test results in addition to data pertaining to other clients on the other side of their result letter, due to a printing malfunction.
The minister for health said a number of clients had erroneously received data pertaining to other clients on 13 May, with a same-day investigation revealing that the service provider commissioned to print and mail the test results had suffered a technical malfunction in the printing equipment.
It transpiredthat a batch of test results from the National Screening Centre were erroneously printed on double-sided paper.
The ministry instructed the primary health department to file a Data Protection Breach notification with the Information and Data Protection Commissioner for further investigation on its part. At the same time, a letter was also issued to each customer who was affected by this technical error in order to rectify the situation.