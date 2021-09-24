Chamber of Psychologists defends prison psychologists after counsellor challenges them to stand up for inmates

The Chamber of Psychologists has come out in defence of members of the profession who work in prison after a leading counsellor challenged them to stand up for inmates.

The organisation said that psychologists within the prison context are responsible for the safeguarding of the community by ensuring the reduction of recidivism of incarcerated offenders, prior to their release.

It emphasised that a team compromised of psychologists, psychology assistants, social workers, youth workers and care-plan coordinators provides psychosocial assessments for inmates, assessing risks and needs. These professionals draw up a care plan for inmates, who are, however, free to follow the programme or refute it.

The organisation said other services and structured programmes like anger management, cognitive skills, violence reduction programmes, and also a pilot sex offender treatment programme.

"Over the year 2020, more than 4,000 psychological interventions and assessments were carried out," the chamber said.

The Chamber was reacting to comments made by renowned sex counsellor Matthew Bartolo, who called on prison psychologists to protect inmates’ wellbeing.

Bartolo was the latest of many, who expressed worries about the situation at the Corradino Correctional Facility, following a string of deaths and suicide attempts. The prison is run with an iron fist by Alex Dalli, a retired army officer, whose disciplinarian methods have gained notoriety.

Just this summer, two inmates attempted suicde and died later in hospital. A magisterial inquiry into one of these deaths concluded that two warders should be charged with the involuntary homicide of 29-year-old Kim Borg.

The Chamber of Psychologists urged the public and its members to be cautious when discussing individual cases from prisons, as they “are bound to stir emotions of the persons involved.”

“The MCP recognises the need for further investment in psychological services in the area of corrections and for further research on intervention effectiveness with offenders in the local context and is in discussions with concerned authorities to this effect,” it added as it expressed support for the utilisation of community-based sanctions rather than incarceration.