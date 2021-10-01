Mid-Dlam Għad-Dawl gets €50,000 in funds for social programmes

The Mid-Dlam għad-Dawl foundation will receive €50,000 from the Social Justice Ministry over the next three years, in order to sustain its social programmes.

The foundation is involved in the reintegration of former prisoners into society and provides assistance to the homeless and those without support.

Through the funds, the foundation will be able to sustain social programmes that help people stay away from drugs, poverty and social inclusion. They will also help with the administration of two residences, L-Ewwel Kenn and Gieħ u Tama.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, a career and a family. The easiest thing is to judge and do nothing, however we are reaching out and offering assistance. We have to truly show that we believe in social inclusion,” said Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon.

Falzon stated that the government will keep on making a difference in people’s lives.

The foundation has been working for the past 27 years in the community. The residences it runs host five people, fresh out of Corradino Corrective Facility and with no roof over their head.

“Along the years, the residences hosted more than 100 former prisoners and we aim to expand the services,” the foundation's executive director George Busuttil said.