Kirxa and mazzita is back on the menu!

The traditional Maltese tripe (kirxa) and blood sausage (mazzit) will get back on the menu, due to an investment of €100,000 by the government into the first plant for the treatment of animal by-products from the abattoir.

Food and Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said the use of these by-products had been lost, due to EU regulations which consider the old processing methods of these products unhygienic.

“Through these products, which have a higher potential value in the market, we will be helping Maltese and Gozitan farmers to strengthen their incomes and literally turn what is today considered as waste, into a new opportunity for growth,” said Refalo.

The ministry said that most by-products from locally slaughtered animals are incinerated at the Waste Thermal Treatment Plant adjacent to the abattoir.

It added that last year, about 1,700 tons of material were discarded, including by-products fit for human consumption, such as tripe or blood, and other products like horn of some animals that can be used for decorative purposes or in traditional crafts.