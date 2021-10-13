menu

Kirxa and mazzita is back on the menu!

€100,000 investment for first animal by-product treatment to prevent blood and other animal products go to waste

luke_vella
13 October 2021, 3:14pm
by Luke Vella
Tripe stew
Tripe stew

The traditional Maltese tripe (kirxa) and blood sausage (mazzit) will get back on the menu, due to an investment of €100,000 by the government into the first plant for the treatment of animal by-products from the abattoir.

Food and Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said the use of these by-products had been lost, due to EU regulations which consider the old processing methods of these products unhygienic.

“Through these products, which have a higher potential value in the market, we will be helping Maltese and Gozitan farmers to strengthen their incomes and literally turn what is today considered as waste, into a new opportunity for growth,” said Refalo.

To date, most by-products from locally slaughtered pig, beef, sheep, and goat are incinerated at the Waste Thermal Treatment Plant adjacent to the abattoir (Photo:DOI)
To date, most by-products from locally slaughtered pig, beef, sheep, and goat are incinerated at the Waste Thermal Treatment Plant adjacent to the abattoir (Photo:DOI)

The ministry said that most by-products from locally slaughtered animals are incinerated at the Waste Thermal Treatment Plant adjacent to the abattoir.

It added that last year, about 1,700 tons of material were discarded, including by-products fit for human consumption, such as tripe or blood, and other products like horn of some animals that can be used for decorative purposes or in traditional crafts.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.