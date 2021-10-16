[WATCH] Electrogas deal is ‘soaked in blood’ says Moviment Graffitti

Moviment Graffitti has dubbed the Electrogas power station project a “blood-soaked deal” on the fourth year anniversary from the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

The NGO held a demonstration in front of the power station on Saturday morning.

“Four years ago, Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in broad daylight just outside her home in a car bomb we now know was planted by career criminals, engaged by a man who held a phantom job at the Office of the Prime Minister, commissioned at least in part by one of the most powerful businessmen in the country,” said Robert Louis Fenech.

Fenech called the site a “monument to corruption” for which Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed, recallng how the former chief of staff of the PM, Keith Schembri and former Energy minister Konrad Mizzi were implicated “in one of the most corrupt deals the county has ever witnessed”.

He said that the investigation by Galizia endangered the government, big business, and that the prosecutions into those deals and the murders is stalling, with Konrad Mizzi failing to appear in PAC sitting this week.

“Therefore, we are here, today, as a reminder that these corrupt deals are still in effect today. These are deals that promoted the interests of the few at the expense of the many, that saw public resources, land, and money funneled into private pockets, with the willing assistance of public officials.”

Fenech added that the state can never prevent impunity if it is beholden to private corporate interests, “Every day, we continue to live under what the public inquiry calls ‘a structured system of abuse […] born of the communion between public administration and big business".

He reiterated that the Cabinet was responsible for the deal and that therefore, “no matter who set off the bomb, and whoever is found to have commissioned the killing – this was a political assassination of a journalist.”

Moviment Graffitti highlighted how the minsters took no action against Mizzi and Schembri, after it was known that they kickbacks were to be funneled though 17 Black and that therefore a culture of impunity was allowed to fester.

It also called for the resignation of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, who was in communication with the alleged mastermind of the murder, Yorgen Fenech. Fenech argued that once Zammit Lewis is removed, every deal that Schembri and Mizzi were involved in should be investigated.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia exposed corruption at the very highest levels of government, in collusion with some of the biggest businesses on the island. She was killed for this. Because she was a threat to the powerful.We will never be able to put this incident behind us until the people she exposed are brought to justice, and the corrupt deals she uncovered investigated.”

“We therefore make our final, unequivocal demand: Investigate the Electrogas deal, now,” concluded Fenech.